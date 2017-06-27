Former Indian footballer Sujata Kar nurtures socially-rejected female footballers

Kolkata, June 27: Sujata Kar was an exceptional footballer and one of the best Indian women’s footballer during her time.

Not only she has represented India for ten years and scored several goals, she is also the only Indian female footballer who had been signed by a premier German club.

After retirement, Sujata had chosen coaching and she also became the coach of Indian junior team in the SAF Games a couple of years ago.

Now she is busy in coaching a premier club in West Bengal that has become Kolkata women’s league champions for a couple of times.

But along with her coaching, Sujata has been exceptional in Kolkata football fraternity. She has the habit of nurturing talented but socially discarded ladies who are trying to survive through football.

For around last five years Sujata has been nurturing several footballers. Rojina Khatun is one of the important names.

Rojina has five brothers and four sisters. Her father works in a jute mill as a casual employee. That is why her father loses jobs sometimes and it happens often.

She had to join her brothers in different types of anti-social activities to earn their bread. Amidst the situation one fine evening Sujata discovered Rojina in a friendly football match in her residential area Budge Budge, a place in South 24 Parganas which is around three-and-half hours from Kolkata.

Rojina looked adept in playing football and she had scored also in that match where Sujata was present as a chief guest. Rojina had said that she had never played football in any match.

Rather she used to spend time by playing football with his brothers and local lads. Sujata had taken her to her home, gave her money to get admitted in a football academy and then after a couple of years Sujata again initiated for her to sign a professional women’s club in Kolkata, Police AC.

Sujata said: “I love to contribute socially through football. These things are my actual gain and out of several footballers Rojina is special as she is the most talented among other whom I nurture.”

OneIndia News