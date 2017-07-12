Former EPL striker Michael Chopra pursues AIFF D-License course

Mumbai, July 12: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters F.C forward Michael Chopra is reportedly pursuing the All India Football Federation (AIFF) D-License course to take up a future coaching role in India.

"Yes, he (Michael Chopra) is doing his D-License course. We don't know his plans but yes, he is doing the course" Western India Football Association (WIFA) CEO Henry Menezes, who conceptualised the D-License course in India, was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

The AIFF D-Licence allows the holder to take up a coaching role at the grassroots level of football, which includes college and school teams, district and Inter-city championships.

Chopra has scored once in 19 appearances for Kerala Blasters.

Chopra, who has played for Newcastle United in the English Premier League (EPL), represented England from the U-15 to the U-21 level.

IANS