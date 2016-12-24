Former England manager Sam Allardyce named Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace appoint former England national team manager Sam Allardyce as their new boss.

London, Dec 24: English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace has announced that former England national football team's head coach Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two and half year contract.

The south London club's chairman Steve Parish said on Friday: "We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available."

Sam Allardyce (Image courtesy: Crystal Palace Twitter handle)
Allardyce will take charge of the team with immediate effect in time for the match against Watford from Monday, reports Xinhua.

The 62-year-old will replace Alan Pardew who was sacked on Friday.

Crystal Place are now standing 17th in the EPL after a run of one win in 11 games.

Allardyce, who has been out of work since losing the England job only after 67 days, said, "You generally get a new job because there are difficulties at a club."

"I have to sort those difficulties out, hopefully with my experience, and try to get a few more results on the board, particularly over Christmas and New Year, to make everybody feel more comfortable," he added to Crystal Palace's website.

IANS

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 13:30 [IST]
