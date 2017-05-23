Former Air India coach Bimal Ghosh on a mission to nurture women footballers

Nagpur, May 23: Bimal Ghosh seems to have forgotten that he had received the best coach’s award in the very first edition of the National Football League (NFL) in 1996.

He was the coach of Air India that time. Today, after 21 years Bimal Ghosh is no more in the mainstream of Indian football.

Still, living in his hometown Nagpur for last four years, the 60-year old veteran coach has started a different mission with the game and he says he will have more satisfaction if he can complete this mission.

Ghosh, after returning his home four years ago, had observed that several girls in his locality who were willing to join the sport could not due to tremendous financial constraints.

Ghosh, speaking over the phone from Nagpur on Monday (May 22) said, “The parents of most of these girls are temporary employees. Some work as cleaners in some factories.

"Some parents of those girls work in the canteens in the factories and none of these people has a permanent job.

"Amidst the situation, I noticed the girls could not take part in the sport despite the keenness. More importantly, in a bid to make healthy earning those poor girls started joining atrocious and illegal activities.

"They were becoming part of the evil world in the society. In this gave situation I first sent them to join athletics camp and then after a couple of months’ fitness training through athletics those girls joined my football coaching camp which I have been running also for last four years.”

Vaishu Dhote and Roshani Kharole are now the two most promising female footballers from Bimal Ghosh women’s football team.

The former Air India coach asserted saying, “They can easily get into the national team now. But now my aim is to ensure a berth in the MP state football team for them.

"Once they represent Madhya Pradesh they will start getting healthy jobs. I have already talked to some departmental bosses in the state as well as with some leading private companies for their jobs.

"There are 18 female footballers in my team. My aim is to make them in a way so that they can represent the state. In this way, only their families will be saved and the girls will also have a normal life in future.”

OneIndia News