Footballers, fans gear up ahead of India Vs Kyrgyzstan match

Bengaluru, June 13: India take on Kyrgyzstan in a crucial Asian Cup Qualifier match on Tuesday (June 13) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
All leagues special site; India Vs Kyrgyzstan: Preview
India were off to a flying start in the qualifiers, as they defeated Myanmar 1-0 thanks to the last moment strike from talisman Sunil Chhetri.
The top two sides of Group A now lock horns for supremacy in the group in Bengaluru. A win today will increase their chances of qualifying for the continental tournament.
Ahead of the match, footballers and fans flocked to Twitter to wish the Indian team best wishes.
Here are some reactions from footballers and fans:
|
CK Vineeth
India International and Bengaluru FC striker CK Vineeth wished team ahead of the match.
|
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri looking forward to playing at home ground Kanteerava Stadium.
|
Praful Patel
All India Football Federation president Praful Patel wished the team luck.
|
Iain Hume
Canadian internationaland Atletico de Kolkata striker Iain Hume wished Indian team ahead of the clash.
|
Local fans gear up for India's match
Local Bengaluru FC fans all set to cheer for the national team.
|
Fans can't wait any longer
Fans from all over the country gear up ahead of India Vs Kyrgyzstan match.
|
Fans wish Indian team luck
Fans excited ahead of India Vs Kyrgyzstan match.
|
Fans react ahead of India's match
Fans gear up ahead of India Vs Kyrgyzstan Asian Cup Qualifier match.
|
The countdown begins
Fans count hours as they wait eagerly for India's match to start.
|
Best wishes to Indian team
India take on Kyrgyzstan in Asian Cup Qualifier game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
OneIndia News