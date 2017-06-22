Footballer Angel Di Maria admits of tax evasion, sentenced to 1 year in prison

Madrid, June 22: Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence after admitting to two counts of tax fraud during his time with Real Madrid.

The Argentine winger admitted of evading tax after a settlement was agreed between the former Real Madrid midfielder's lawyers and the public prosecutor on Wednesday (June 21).

His charges are related to the player’s image rights with Los Blancos in 2012 and 2013. He is represented by Gestifute, which is owned by Super agent Jorge Mendes.

The 29-year-old played for Real Madrid from 2010-2014 before sealing a £59.6 million move to Manchester United in 2014 prior to joining PSG for a cut-price £44 million.

It is understood that the Champions League winner transferred his rights to an Irish company owned by Mendes, via another holding in Panama to evade any kind of tax.

In November last year, Spain's prosecutor's office alleged back of this claim and later the winger admitted the guilt.

Di Maria will now pay a total of €2 million in back-taxes and fine for committing tax fraud in Spain however, do not have to go to in jail as, in Spain, jail terms less than two years are usually barred unless the persona has a prior conviction.

Previously his international teammates Javier Mascherano accepted a one-year prison sentence as part of an appealing for tax evasion in January 2016 whereas Lionel Messi was also found guilty of tax evading and was sentenced to jail for 21 months, however, both were barred from going to prison.

The former Benfica player is the latest in a long line of players and coaches accused of evading taxes in Spain after his former team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo and current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also among the accused.

All these cases are scrutinised from image rights on sponsored deals made by players, not salaries paid by clubs.

