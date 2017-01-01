Football clubs wish fans 'Happy New Year' on Twitter

Bengaluru, Jan 1: We bid adieu to 2016 as 2017 sets in with new hope. It was an eventful for 2016 in the world football which proved to be the year of the underdogs.

From Leicester City weaving their fairytale script by winning the English Premier League title to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal winning the Euro 2016, we have seen it all.

Now as 2017 embarks upon us, we look forward to fresh beginning and hope for an even better. The La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs are enjoying a much-deserved winter break. They will resume from January 7.

Only the English Premier League is in full flow as they maintain their traditions of playing during the boxing, last day of the year and new year's day.

On the auspicious occasion of new year, football clubs took to Twitter to wish their fans.

Here are the tweets from some of the top clubs in Europe:

