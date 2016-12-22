Flashback 2016: Portugal win Euro 2016, Messi's retirement saga

Bengaluru, Dec 22: It was indeed the year of the underdogs as just like Leicester City, Portugal knitted their own fairytale by winning the Euro 2016.

All leagues special site; Flashback 2016: Leicester create history

At the beginning of the tournament not a single football fan except the Portuguese had expected the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side to emerge triumphant at the Euros.

Portugal struggled in the group stage and managed to qualify to the knock-out stage as third in the group. In the knock-out stage too they never won a match in the 90 minutes but somehow luck favoured them.

In the final, they defeated hosts and tournament favourites France 1-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

While it was ecstasy for Cristiano Ronaldo on one side, his on-field rival Lionel Messi sulked in agony as Argentina lost to Chile in the finals of Copa America in back to back to years.

Lionel Messi missed the deciding penalty which cost him yet another international trophy. After the tournament. the superstar shocked the world by announcing his retirement from international football. He later reversed his decision and made a comeback.

Just like Ronaldo, Neymar too tasted international success as he led Brazil to triumph at Rio Olympics 2016.

Brazil may have won several international accolades in the world football but Olympic gold medal was not one of them.

Neymar inspired Brazil to finally grab a gold medal at the Olympics this year.

Here are some photos on international football in 2016

Portugal win Euro 2016 It was a fairytale ending for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side who won the Euro 2016 for the first time in history. They were underdogs throughout the tournament but emerged victorious at the end. Lionel Messi It was a year of heartbreak for Lionel Messi as after qualifying for the finals of Copa America for the second time in a row, Argentina lost to Chile in consecutive finals, this time due to the missed penalty of Messi. Just after the tournament the Argentine superstar announced his retirement from international football. He later reversed his decision and came back. Cristiano Ronaldo with the Euro 2016 trophy Cristiano Ronaldo with his first ever international trophy. Iceland, the highlights of Euro 2016 Portugal were headlines of Euro 2016, but Iceland were the highlights of the tournament. The continental minnows went past the round of 16 beating giants England. They showed great resilience throughout the competition. Neymar (centre) with Brazil teammates Brazil won their maiden Olympics Gold medal in football as they defeated Germany in the finals. The Neymar-led Samba boys created history.

OneIndia News