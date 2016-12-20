Flashback 2016: Photos from Indian Super League

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Indian Super League 2016 concluded on Sunday, December 18, and Atletico de Kolkata were crowned champions for the second time in three years.

Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata defeated Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala 4-3 (1-1) in the penalties to lift the coveted title.

It was an enthralling throughout which two and half months back on October 1. ISL 3 was bigger and better in every aspect.

Mumbai City FC qualified for the last four for the first time since their inception. The Ranbir Kapoor owned side topped the table during the league stage and were one of the most dominant sides in the league.

Under the tutelage of experienced manager Alexandre Guimaraes and the leadership of marquee player Diego Forlan, the Mumbai outfit outshone almost every team throughout the tournament.

Unfortunately, the team choked in the semis and lost to eventual winners Atletico de Kolkata.

Delhi Dynamos were another tea who showed their class this year. Florent Malouda their marquee player was outstanding throughout the season and was awarded the Hero of the League title.

Another Dynamos star who grabbed all eye-balls was striker Marcelinho who scored the most number of goals (10) in the tournament.

Last year's champions and runner-up sides Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa were possibly the worst performers this season as they finished 7th and 8th respectively.

Kerala Blasters fans are also worth mentioning in our flashback article who were the highlights of the tournament as said by ISL chairperson Nita Ambani.

The 'Yellow Army' flocked the stadium in numbers throughout the tournament and were like a backbone of the Kerala Blasters side.

As the ISL concludes let us look back at the photos from this edition:

ISL 2016 champions Atletico de Kolkata Atletico de Kolkata won the ISL 2016 beating Kerala Blasters in the final. Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters may not have won the title but they won a million hearts with their eye-catching football and their great comeback in the tournament after a sluggish start to their campaign. Mumbai City FC Diego Forlan led Mumbai City FC were the most consistent side throughout the tournament and were at the top of the table during the league stage. Delhi Dynamos Delhi Dynamos too were one of the best sides of the ISL 2016. Their marquee player Florent Malouda was adjourned the Hero of the tournament and striker Marcelinho won the Golden Boot scoring 10 goals in the tournament. NorthEast United FC Once again after a spirited show, NorthEast United FC failed to qualify for the last four. They came inch closer this time but unfortunately lost to Kerala Blasters in deciding match. FC Pune City FC Pune City came into the tournament with a completely new look. New players, new managers. They had roped in former ATK manager Antonio Lopez Habas but yet again failed to qualify for the last four. Chennaiyin FC The defending champions were extremely poor this time and finished second last in the league. Marco Materazzi's side managed to win just 1 match. FC Goa One of the most consistent side in the Indian Super League, FC Goa had reached the last four and finals in the last two editions respectively. Unfortunately, things did not turn up too well for Zico's side who finished last. Marcelinho Delhi Dynamos' Marcelinho won the Golden Boot award scoring 10 goals in 12 matches in ISL 2016. Kerala Blasters fans Lastly, Kerala Blasters fans were real Hero of the League this time who turned up in numbers in each and every game from Day 1 to support their favourtie club. The 'Yellow Army' were full of energy in every game and cheered their hearts out. As Nita Ambani said after the tournament, Kerala fans were the highlights of the tournament.

All images are taken from ISL Twitter handle

OneIndia News