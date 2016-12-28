Flashback 2016: 5 low football moments

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The year 2016 saw several ups and downs in the world of football. From Lionel Messi yet again missing out on winning an international title to Griezmann losing two European finals.

In this article, we will make a list of 5 worst things that has happened in the football world in the year 2016.

This year's biggest blunder was definitely Lionel Messi's disastrous penalty miss in the final of Copa America 2016 which cost Argentina the title.

It was the team's third consecutive loss in an international tournament's final and second in the Cop America.

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game but the international trophy still remains elusive from his cabinet.

After the tournament, the Argentine even retire from international football is frustration but later reversed his call.

Antoine Griezmann is another unfortunate footballer who came close to win two European trophies but ended runner-up on both the occasion.

First, his Atletico Madrid lost to rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in the penalty shootout.

Second, France lost to Portugal in the finals of Euro 2016. It was so near yet so far situation for the French talisman in 2016.

Indian champions Bengaluru FC scripted history as they had qualified for the finals of AFC Cup. A billion people had backed the Blues on November 5, when they traveled to Doha, Qatar to take on Iraq's AirForce Club.

After fighting valiantly, the Sunil Chhetri-led side lost the final by a goal to nil conceding a late goal. He was certainly a heartbreak from a billion Indians.

Here are all the worst football moments in 2016

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty against Chile in the finals of Copa America 2016 which costed Argentina the cup. Antoine Griezmann's double runner-up Antoine Griezmann came close to win two European trophies this year, the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2016 but lost both the finals against Real Madrid and Portugal respectively. Germany football team Germany are still arguably the best team in the world if we consider the squad quality and accordingly they were favourites to win the Euro 2016. They came close to to win a double in international football but lost to France in the semi-final. Bengaluru FC Indian champions scripted history by reaching the AFC Cup final for the first time. But Albert Roca's men were hungry for more and wanted the trophy desperately. Unfortunately, in the final, they lost 1-0 to Iraqi club and came empty handed. Luis Suarez Luis Suarez scored 40 goals this season in the La Liga and 13 goals in UEFA Champions League for FC Barcelona. After such a massive performance for the club, the Uruguayan again missed a top 3 nomination in the Ballon d'Or.

OneIndia News