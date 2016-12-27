Flashback 2016: 5 best football moments

Bengaluru, Dec 27: The year 2016 witnessed several ups and downs in the world of football. From Leicester City winning the English Premier League title, to Portugal winning the Euro 2016, fans have seen it all.

In this article, we will focus on the 5 best moments of the year 2016.

Leicester City's triumph in the Premier League marked the beginning of the success stories in 2016. It was a fairytale season for Claudio Ranieri's side.

2016 will also be remembered as Cristiano Ronaldo's year who tasted double European success. After winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, the superstar footballer won the Euro 2016 with Portugal.

It was Ronaldo's first international trophy. At the year end, the Portuguese footballer won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the fourth time in his career.

As the year comes to an end, we make a list of 5 best football moments from 2016.

Leicester City Leicester City created history by winning the English Premier League title last season beating the giants of the league. Cristiano Ronaldo 2016 was Cristiano Ronaldo's year as he won double European titles. First he won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and then won the Euro 2016 with Portugal. He also won the European Player of the Year award and Ballon d'Or. Iceland's performance at Euro 2016 It was indeed the year of the underdogs. Iceland a mere minnows in Europe qualified for the quarter-final of Euro 2016 beating heavyweights England in the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo's eventful year ended with a fourth Ballon d'Or in his trophy cabinet. Indian football team 2016 proved to a fruitful year for Indian football team as they ended the year with 135 FIFA rank, their highest ranking since 2010.

