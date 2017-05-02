Five memorable photos of David Beckham as he turns 42

Bengaluru, May 2: David Beckham, one of the most stylish and iconic footballer the world has ever seen celebrates his 42nd birthday today (May 2).

The English football legend who has played for legendary clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid is regarded as one of the greatest players the country has ever produced.

His association with EPL giants Manchester United began way back in 1992 at the age of 17. In between, he had moved to Preston North End for a season in 1994 but came back to the Red Devils.

At Old Trafford, the winger has won several accolades namely, 6 Premier League titles, 1 Champions League, 2 FA Cups, etc.

He moved to Real Madrid in 2003 and had spent 4 seasons with the club. With Beckham's addition to the squad, Real Madrid had formed their much hyped 'Galacticos' or galaxy of stars.

He had played alongside Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Raul, etc at Santiago Bernabeu.

At the international stage, the footballer, unfortunately, has nothing to boast, but he has had 115 caps in which he scored 17 goals.

David Beckham retired from football in 2013 from Ligue giants Paris Saint-Germain, thus bringing end to an illustrious 21-year long career.

As the master of the game celebrates his 42nd birthday, here are 5 memorable photos of his career.

David Beckham in Manchester United colours holding the UCL trophy David Beckham had won his only UEFA Champions League trophy of his career with Manchester United in 1998/99 season. Image courtesy: UCL Twitter handle David Beckham joined Real Madrid in 2003 David Beckham's move from Manchester United to Real Madrid is one of the most iconic and high profile transfers in the history of football. Image courtesy: Real Madrid official website England captain David Beckham (Image courtesy: thefa.com) David Beckham made his international debut for the English national team in 1996 and was given the captain's armband in 2000. He has played 115 matches for the Three Lions. David Beckham's last club was PSG (Image courtesy: PSG Twitter handle) David Beckham bid adieu to football in 2013. He had signed for French giants Paris Saint-Germain and played 10 matches for the club. David Beckham (right) with his son Brooklyn This was possibly the proudest and happiest moment in David Beckham's life when he played in a charity football match alongside his son Brooklyn. In the match, Brooklyn came off as a substitute replacing his father David.

OneIndia News