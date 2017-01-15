Firing coach Jose Mourinho cost Chelsea over $10 million

London, Jan 15: The dismissal of coach Jose Mourinho cost Chelsea 9.5 million euros ($10.1 million) in late 2015, the capital football club has revealed. [Manchester United Vs Liverpool - Preview]

The Portuguese coach, who is now in charge of Manchester United, was fired in December 2015 after Chelsea's poor start in the English Premier League (EPL), reports Efe.

Mourinho received that amount as compensation for the termination, according to Chelsea on Saturday.

According to Chelsea's financial report for the 2015/2016 season, the English club lost some 80.8 million euros during the season, when the team finished the EPL in the 10th position.

That loss included 76.6 million euros ($81.5 million) paid to the German sportswear brand Adidas to end its sponsorship deal.

Last October, Chelsea reached a new sponsorship deal with Nike valued at 66.3 million euros and is set to last until 2032.

IANS