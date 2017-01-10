FIFA will expand World Cup to 48 countries from 2026

Bengaluru, Jan 10: FIFA council has agreed to president Gianni Infantino's suggestion of expanding the World Cup to 48 teams by 2026.

Football's apex body's council on Tuesday, January 10, revealed that the structure of the tournament will be changed to 16 groups with 3 teams in each one.

When Infantino took over the reigns from outgoing president Sepp Blatter last year, he had pledged to expand the tournament to generate more revenues and thereby helping the developing football nations with the said money.

As estimated, FIFA will generate £4.5b in income after the tournament is extended. A total of 80 matches will be played, 16 more than the previous count of 64 which means they will earn $1bn (£823m) of extra income from broadcasting and sponsorship deals as well as ticket sales.

The upcoming FIFA World Cups 2018 and 2022 will be hosted by Russia and Qatar respectively. 2026's hosts are yet to be finalised.

But going by the trend the tournament in 2026 is likely to be hosted in North America. Officials of USA, Canada and Mexico have had initial talks with FIFA regarding co-hosting the tournament.

FIFA's 6 continental partners will decide soon on the number of extra places they will get. UEFA, though have already confirmed that they want 16-nation slot.

FIFA media officially tweeted to confirm the news:

The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026:

16 groups of 3 teams. Details to follow after the meeting. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 10, 2017

