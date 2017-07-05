FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Phase 1 tickets sale reopen, starting price Rs 48

Kolkata, July 5: Overwhelmed by the huge interest in three cities of Kolkata, Kochi and Guwahati, FIFA today reopened the phase 1 sales of Under-17 World Cup tickets that start at Rs 48 per match when bought in a package of the entire matches at a venue.

The Saltlake Stadium here will host 10 matches including the final of the October 6-28 tournament as the football-crazy city showed maximum interest with tickets in phase one sold out in less than 12 hours.

Keeping that in mind, the Organising Committee has decided to ensure that fans, who have not yet got a chance to buy the venue package in the three cities, can access the discounted tickets for another three days.

"We've been really impressed with the interest in the tournament, especially in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kochi, and we'd like to give the fans there one more opportunity before the draw to book their place for this historic event in India."

This is a beautiful demonstration of the love that Indian people have for football," FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said in a statement.

The much-awaited draw for the tournament will be held in Mumbai on July 7, and the same day the phase II ticket sale will begin with higher prices. The phase will be from July 7-21 and will be exclusively for VISA cardholders.

PTI