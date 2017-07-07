FIFA U-17 World Cup: India colts ready to face any side, says Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai, July 7: Praising the spirit and attitude of the Indian colts, senior national team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Friday (July 7) expressed confidence that the Indian colts will give their best in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA U17 WC: India drawn with Ghana, USA and Colombia

India have been clubbed with Colombia, thed United States and Ghana in Group A of the 24-team tournament starting on October 6.

Speaking after the draw, Chhetri said: "It's the best tournament in the world in this age group. I am really excited. The boys are well prepared. I was talking to one of them and I asked which teams do you want? And he told me that it doesn't matter. We are just gonna go there and give our best."

"And I was really impressed. There are two things. As a team we will give whatever we have, and as hosts we will try to be the best the world has ever seen," India's all-time leading goalscorer added.

Chhetri was one of the four sportspersons doing the draw besides Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu, and the country's top-ranked badminton player P.V. Sindhu.

Sindhu said the experience for the boys would be one to remember and results won't matter.

"Of course, India being the hosts, I would like to wish them all the very best, and I think it's just that you need to believe in yourself and give your best, no matter what," she said.

"If you win...of course there are good teams there...but I think if we do well it's ok, but if we don't, if we lose, never mind it's just the experience. You will have to learn a lot more."

"This is only the starting for them and there is a long way to go. So I think being the hosts, there will always be pressure. I would like to wish India all the best and other teams as well," she added.

India, coached by Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos, will play their first game against the US on October 6 in New Delhi.

IANS