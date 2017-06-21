FIFA President Gianni Infantino happy with VARs despite disputes

Bengaluru, June 21: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the use of video assistant referees (VARs) in the Confederations Cup in Russia and suggested that the governing body is satisfied with the system’s progress.

The video assistant referee (VAR) is been used by football assistant referees that reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.

It can only be utilised to determine whether or not to award a goal or a penalty, in cases of mistaken player identity and for straight red cards.

However, the system has come under fire in the group games of Confederations Cup in Russia when Portugal saw a goal by Pepe denied for offside in their 2-2 draw with Mexico after a minute following he had started his celebrations.

Chilean Eduardo Vargas's strike in their match against Cameroon was disallowed for the same offence despite video replays showing he was onside.

Euro Winner Portugal boss Fernando Santos finger out his frustration after the match and even called the new system "confusing."

However, in a recent press conference, the FIFA Chief has omitted all the disputes and suggested that he has been boosted by VAR's experiment on the international stage with a year to go before the World Cup and claimed it is the future of football.

"I am extremely happy with VAR so far," Infantino said in a statement. "We have seen how video assistance has helped referees to make the correct decisions. This is what VAR is all about.

"The VAR tests during this Confederations Cup are also helping us to improve the processes and fine-tune communication.

"What fans have been waiting for over so many years is finally happening. This is a milestone tournament. Video Assistant Refereeing is the future of modern football."

The first-time Video assistance was included in a FIFA competition was at the Club World Cup in Japan last December.

The technology was later also practised at the recent U20 World Cup in South Korea and currently been deployed at the U21 World Cup as well.

English Premier League and Serie A might also use this technology from this season onwards. However, it is still unclear if this technology will be used in the next World Cup or be scrapped.

OneIndia News