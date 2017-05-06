FIFA president congratulates Aizawl FC on I-League win

New Delhi, May 6: World football governing body FIFA's President Gianni Infantino on Saturday congratulated Aizawl FC who were recently crowned Hero I-League 2016-17 champions.

In a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel, Infantino mentioned: "it gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aizawl FC for their first ever league title."

The Mizoram club became the first club from the north east to bag the title as they captured 37 points from 18 matches.

"This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement," Infantino wrote.

"On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Aizawl FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football."

Aizawl FC are slated to take on Chennai City FC in the second match of the upcoming Hero Federation Cup on Sunday.

IANS