FIFA lifts suspension of Sudan Football Association

Zurich, July 13: World football's governing body FIFA on Thursday lifted the ban on the Sudan Football Association (SFA) imposed on it for the failure to abide by agreements mentioned in articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA statute.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has today lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Sudan Football Association (SFA) for its failure to comply with its obligations stipulated in articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes following a decree issued by Sudan's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice on 2 June 2017," confirmed FIFA.

"This decision has been taken following confirmation by the SFA that Mr. Bakri Hassan Salih, Prime Minister of Sudan, has issued a resolution suspending the decree of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and the SFA Board of Directors with its President, Dr. Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim, have been reinstated," the statement further added.

The SFA and its member officials are now eligible to benefit from the FIFA development programme, course or training.

The SFA was banned on July 6 for alleged discrepancies in its election process. Elections to determine the new SFA president were held in April this year instead of October 2017 as directed by FIFA.

That breached Article 14(a) of the FIFA statute which mentions: "To comply fully with the Statutes, regulations, directives, and decisions of FIFA bodies at any time as well as the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)."

Abdel-Rahman Elkhatim had won the SFA elections but the incumbent chief Mutasim Gaafar dismissed the results. That prompted the Sudan government to order the country's police to take over the SFA offices and have Elkhatim take over, a move that Gaafar reported to FIFA.

The actions of the Sudan government breached FIFA's Article 19 which says: "Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties."

IANS