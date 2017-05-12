FIFA to investigate Roberto Firmino's transfer to Liverpool

London, May 12: Football's governing body FIFA is set to investigate Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino's Liverpool transfer following their investigation of Paul Pogba move to Manchester United.

All football leagues special site

It has been suggested that Bundesliga side Hoffenheim got only £5.8 million out of the £29m fee for the 25-year-old and FIFA are now looking into the case.

According to a new book released by "Football Leaks", with their "Dirty Business of Football" claiming, the rest of the fee went to owner Dietmar Hopp's company Transfair.

Following this, FIFA are set to investigate the deal to determine if there was any wrongdoing during the dealings.

However, it has been made clear by reports that Liverpool are cleared of all wrongdoing, which will see them in the clear.

Instead, any issue under investigation would concern Dietmar Hopp and Transfair, the company that helped to manage the actual transfer of the player and to settle outstanding third-party ownership issues.

Hopp and Transfair are neither connected to Firmino nor his agency, Rogon Sportmanagement GMBH.

This is a pretty similar situation to with Pogba, with suggestions that the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, received £23 million of the reported £89 million fee, and is due a further £16.39 million in instalments. However, Manchester United, unlike Liverpool, in this case could face the music as they were aware of the whole matter.

Interestingly, "Football Leaks" also released details of Firmino's contract with Liverpool, with the Brazilian being said to earn a basic wage of £68,085 a week but he can earn a whole lot of money from performance-related bonuses.

The Brazilian's first five goals in a season earn him £25,000 each, with the next five at £45,000, then the following five at £65,000 and the next five at £85,000. Such provisions in contract make both the player and the club beneficial.

Despite earning a lot lesser than the likes of Coutinho, Lovren, Sturridge or Henderson on paper, Firmino can earn plenty of money based on his performance.

OneIndia News