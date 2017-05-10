FIFA to investigate Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United

Manchester, May 10: Paul Pogba's world record transfer to Manchester United is being examined by FIFA after it appeared that his agent is set to gain a stunning £41 million out of the settlement.

All leagues special site

The £89million paid by Manchester United for Pogba last Summer was a world record deal but after a book from Football Leaks revealed how much his agent Mino Raiola will earn from the arrangement, football's administering body Fifa has now opened an investigation to look into the matter more closely.

The book claimed super agent Mino Raiola, could be in the position for a £23m part of the transfer deal and will be receiving a further £16.39m from United further in five instalments.

The report also suggested that Manchester United paid all the money of Pogba, which is £2.2m to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency, UUNIQQ SARL.

With all the chatter up in the air, FIFA have confirmed they are looking into the matter further and mentioned that they have written to the Red Devils to seek clarification on the deal.

A statement from football's governing body on Tuesday said: "We can confirm that FIFA/TMS has been requesting information on the transfer. We have no further comments at this stage."

Manchester United have declined to reveal any insight into the reports and made a further statement saying: "We don't comment on contracts, FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was completed last August."

The German book 'Football Leaks: the Dirty Business of Football’ also claimed that another player of Mino Raiola, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player in EPL with a £367,640 a week wage and will earn a £2.86m in only goal bonuses, which could take his total wages around £500,000 a week.

On the other hand, Paul Pogba earns a comparatively reasonable wage, £165,000 per week and will receive a bonus if his team qualified for next year's UCL.

OneIndia News