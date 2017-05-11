FIFA confirms suspension of Guatemalan and Kuwaiti federations

Apex body of football FIFA suspended Guatemalan and Kuwait football federations.

Written by: IANS
Madrid, May 11: The 67th FIFA Congress on Thursday confirmed the suspension of the Guatemalan and Kuwaiti federations at its meeting in Manama, Bahrain.

The National Football Federation of Guatemala has been suspended from international competitions since October 28, 2016 because FIFA disapproves of its leadership, who were involved in the corruption scandal known as "FIFAGate", reports Efe.

FIFA official logo

The FIFA Congress decided by an overwhelming majority (197 votes in favour and only two against) to maintain this suspension.

For this suspension to end, the Guatemalan federation must approve the reforms recommended by FIFA, including greater female participation in sports management, the prohibition of indefinite re-election in its presidency and the creation of an electoral and ethical body.

The Congress also agreed to keep the Kuwait Football Association suspended (197 votes in favour and eight against) until it accepts the changes to the country's sports law proposed by FIFA.

IANS

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 16:18 [IST]
