Federation Cup: Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal to set up final with Bengaluru FC

Cuttack, May 14: Mohun Bagan kept their title defence on track by defeating arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 to enter the final of the Federation Cup football tournament at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday (May 14).

All leagues special site

Darryl Duffy (35th minute) gave Mohun Bagan the lead before half-time before his fellow striker Balwant Singh (84th minute) produced an acrobatic finish to make the issue safe in the final minutes.

Mohun Bagan, who have won the Federation Cup for a record 14 times, will meet Bengaluru FC in the final. This is the 19th time that the Kolkata giants have entered the summit clash of this tournament.

IANS