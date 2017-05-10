Federation Cup: DSK Shivajians stun Bengaluru FC 2-0

Cuttack, May 10: DSK Shivajians stunned giants Bengaluru FC as they defeated the Blues 2-0 in the second round matches of Group B in the Federation Cup.

DSK's Spanish midfielders Juan Quero scored two fantastic goals to gift his team a memorable win against Bengaluru.

The win keeps DSK Shivajians in contention for a semi-final spot from this group. Both Bengaluru FC and DSK have 3 points from 2 matches.

Bengaluru FC started the game dominating the proceedings. They kept control of the ball and continuously kept the pressure on the opponent's goal.

The Indian trio of CK Vineeth, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh kept the DSK defenders busy. Unfortunately, they were wasteful too which did not create much trouble.

In the second half, the scenario did not change much as the Blues dominated the possession. Bengaluru manager Albert Roca made a change at the hour mark. He brought in Daniel Lahimpuia in place of an ineffective CK Vineeth.

At the 71st minute, BFC conceded a penalty against the run of play and Juan Quero scored the opening goal.

The goal came as a huge shock for Albert Roca's men and before they could come out of it DSK was awarded a free-kick outside the box. The Spanish midfielder yet again weaved his magic and scored a stunning goal.

The win keeps DSK in the hunt for a semi-final spot. They have to beat Shillong Lajong in the final match of the group on Friday (May 12) and hope Mohun Bagan either beat Bengaluru FC or manage a draw.

OneIndia News