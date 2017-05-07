Federation Cup 2017: East Bengal, Churchill Brothers play out 1-1 draw

Cuttack, May 7: East Bengal and Churchill Brothers play out a 1-1 draw in the opening match of Federation Cup 2017 at Cuttack, Orissa.

Star striker Wedson Anselme scored the opening goal for East Bengal in the 66th minute with a solo effort, but Churchill Brothers equalised in the 80th minute to break all Red and Gold hearts.

A tainted East Bengal who failed to win the I-League this time once again came to Cuttack with the hopes of winning the Federation Cup with Ranjan Choudhary at the helm of affairs.

The Kolkata giants started the match with Wedson Anselme and Willis Deon Plaza as strikers upfront. They looked the more dominant side from the very beginning. East Bengal created several chances but failed to convert at the attacking third.

In the second half, Churchill Brothers regained their momentum and started counter-attacking, threatening the East Bengal defence.

In the 58th minute, East Bengal goalkeeper Subhashish RoyChowdhury picked up a hamstring injury and was replaced by T.P Rehenesh.

The moment of joy for East Bengal came in the 66th minute when Wedson single-handedly scored a goal fighting against 4 Churchill defenders.

When things were going in the Kolkata side's favour, Churchill's Ansumana Kromah equalised against the run of play.

Coach Ranjan Chowdhury took a final attempt to restore the lead by bringing in Robin Singh in place Willis Plaza upfront. Unfortunately, East Bengal failed to score another goal and had to settle to for a disappointing draw.

OneIndia News