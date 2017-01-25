FC Pune City only ISL club to have a team in the inaugural IWL

Pune, Jan 24: Indian Super League club FC Pune City today, January 24, announced their participation in the inaugural Indian Women's League (IWL) 2017.

AIFF launches six-team women's football league

Starting from 28th January 2017 until 14th February 2017, the League will see five other teams participating alongside FC Pune City in the final round to be held in New Delhi.

"We are committed to promote football amongst all those who love the sport, be it men, women, boys or girls.

"Besides playing in the Indian Super League, FC Pune City has 3 junior teams junior teams (U/18, U/16, U/14) competing at local and national level.

"It gives me immense pleasure that we have been able to add a Women's team as well in our ranks who train every day under professional coaches and has progressed immensely in the last year.

"This side has already won three titles across various tournaments in the country and we hope they continue to do the same as they enter the inaugural edition of Indian Women's League," said FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel with pride.

The team led won the Late Lance Naik Mohan Goswami Memorial All India Tournament 2016 in Uttarakhand, Guru Tej Bahadur Football Tournament and Mayor's Cup in Pune and remained unbeaten in the Pune District Football Association (PDFA) Women's League on their way to winning the title.

In fact, in both Guru Tej Bahadur Football Tournament and PDFA Women's League this side didn't concede a single goal.

"This side has been training together for some time now and their progress has been excellent.

"The fact that at FC Pune City, we have excellent training ground and other facilities helps as well.

"We will certainly have the youngest team in the league and I hope the girls give a good account of themselves.

"Having a National Women's League is a positive step and this will make the route for women footballers to become professional footballers much more systematic than ever.

"Such an ecosystem will be hugely beneficial and encourage more girls to take up the sport," explained Kalpana Dass, head coach of the FC Pune City Women's Team and an AFC 'A' license coach.

"HDFC Bank is excited to support women's football team, helping them realize their dreams of playing in Indian Women's League 2017.

"FC Pune City team has proved their mettle with their recent wins. We wish them all the best as they participate in the inaugural edition of Women's League," said Mr. Sukesh Shastri, Sr Vice President, HDFC Bank Ltd.

OneIndia News