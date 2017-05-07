FC Barcelona vice president hopeful Lionel Messi will stay at the club

Barcelona, May 7: FC Barcelona Vice President Jordi Mestre has expressed hope about Lionel Messi finalising an agreement to stay at the club in the coming weeks.

"The truth is everything looks good," Mestre told TV3 when asked for an update on Messi's contract situation after Barca's 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday (May 6).

"Everything will end up well. If they're saying there are problems (with the talks) in Madrid, then I'm delighted to be able to contradict them.

"Lionel Messi's contract renewal is on track. I'd say we've hit the final straight and in a few weeks there will be news. I cannot give an exact date, but it won't be long," he added.

Messi's contract runs down in 2018 and he is currently in talks over a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

There were reports by Diario Sport previously that the offer to Messi will be until 2022 and that recent new deals for strike partners Luis Suarez and Neymar have laid the foundations for him to commit his future to the club.

Messi, who netted his 500th goal for the Calatan giants last month, scored his 50th and 51st goals of the campaign on Saturday against Villarreal to breathe down Real Madrid's neck at the top of La Liga points table.

Luis Enrique's wards will play Las Palmas and Eibar but need Madrid to slip up if they are to win their third consecutive league title.

