FC Barcelona to keep Andres Iniesta until 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 1: La Liga giants FC Barcelona are all set to offer their midfield maestro Andres Iniesta a contract extension which would keep him at the club until 2020.

Andres Iniesta's existing contract with the club ends in 2018, which means he still has a season and a half to go. But as Mundo Deprtivo suggests, the Barcelona legend is likely to stay back for two more seasons.

Andres Iniesta has been a loyal and dedicated servant to Barcelona who is a club legend in every sense.

He is currently the captain of the side and if reports are to be believed then Barcelona are keen on holding on to their star player.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Diario Sport Andres Iniesta had earlier said:"I would be delighted if there was no need to talk about this matter tomorrow.

"We've spoken, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. The most logical thing, though, would be for it to be done as soon as possible."

The 32-year-old midfield maestro is at the club since 2002 and have won every major accolade in club football. He has also won the FIFA World Cup and 2 Euro Cups with the Spanish national team.

Iniesta is one of the most decorated football players of this generation.

