Fans wish Sir Alex Ferguson on Twitter on his 75th birthday

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Former Manchester United manager, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson turned 75 today, December 31, as fans around the world pour in wishes on Twitter.
The legendary manager who had spent 26 years at Old Trafford as the Red Devils manager won several accolades at the club.
From winning English Premier League titles to bagging the UEFA Champions League twice Ferguson has achieved everything possible.
He has bagged a record 38 major trophies during his tenure as Manchester United manager from 1986-2012.
He was an icon of Manchester United in the true sense and had transformed the club into a world beating side.
As the Red Devils legend turns 75 on December 31 2016, fans pour in wishes on Twitter.
Here are the tweets on Sir Alex Ferguson:
Manchester United wish their legendary boss
Manchester United pays tribute to Sir Alex
