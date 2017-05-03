Fans react to Everton footballer Aaron Lennon's mental health issue

London, May 3: Everton midfielder and England international Aaron Lennon is suffering from mental health issues and is being treated for the same.
Lennon had joined the Toffees in 2015 from Tottenham Hotspur. Although he is not always a part of the team's starting XI, he is an integral member of the squad.
Confirming Lennon's condition, Everton released a statement, which read: "Aaron Lennon is receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness. The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."
As Lennon's story got highlighted in the media, football fans across the globe flocked to twitter to send good wishes for the player.
Here are some of the tweets from fans:
Forgetting all rivalries a Liverpool fans wished Lennon a speedy recovery.
