Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as 'The Best' on Twitter

Bengaluru, Jan 10: 2016 was a dream year for Real Madrid and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who won every possible accolade. [PHOTOS: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016]

All leagues special site; Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Ronaldo started the year with winning the coveted UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid in May. Then came the Euro 2016 where Ronaldo led the Portuguese national team.

Portugal were the underdogs in this tournament considering their poor track record in recent past. But against all odds, Portugal lifted the trophy.

Ronaldo bagged the European Player of the Year trophy as well as France Football's Ballon d'Or award. And now his conquest finally came to an end with The Best FIFA Player of the Year award.

As Ronaldo completed his clean sweep at the award ceremony in Zurich last night, January 9, fans around the world flocked Twitter to congratulate and hail the talisman.

Here are the some of the tweets on Cristiano Ronaldo:

Congrats, Cristiano Ronaldo - voted the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OPI6obxoXY — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 9, 2017 Champions League congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo The Chinese call 2016 'The Year of The Ronaldo' pic.twitter.com/7msVkRM48w — 90min (@90min_Football) January 10, 2017 2016 was Cristiano Ronaldo's year Cristiano Ronaldo won everything in 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2016 🏆 haul is heavy! pic.twitter.com/2F7nhedP7f — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017 Bleacher Report congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo Bleacher Report's unique way of congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo. Champions League 🏆

EURO's 🏆

Club World Cup 🏆

UEFA Best Player 🏆

Ballon d'Or 🏆

FIFA Best Player 🏆



2016 was the year of Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/ZTaLvvnllu — Uber Football Facts (@UberFootbalI) January 10, 2017 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo's year. Cristiano Ronaldo has literally won everything in 2016. THE BEST FIFA MEN'S PLAYER 2016 - Cristiano Ronaldo WINNER pic.twitter.com/5cHqOS4Ymk — FCPGlobal (@FCP_Tube) January 9, 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo's acceptance speech at the ceremony. Sir Alex Ferguson & Cristiano Ronaldo at #FIFA awards.



Teacher & Student



Legends! pic.twitter.com/Bc49NASCCk — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) January 9, 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson Cristiano Ronaldo with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson Ronaldo suffers from BACK PAIN in 2016

(Credits: @FootyToonz ) pic.twitter.com/QEoG38Rkuy — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 9, 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 summed up. Well played, @Cristiano! https://t.co/dBLvZ4nqJC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 9, 2017 Manchester United congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo 🏆 The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016

🇵🇹 @CRISTIANO RONALDO



👏 CONGRATULATIONS!!! 👏#TheBest #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/bycEsmWFDg — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 9, 2017 Real Madrid congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo Delighted to win The Best FIFA award. Wouldn't be possible without my teammates, coaches and you who support me every day. Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/1E1VkaYbTu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 9, 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo's message after winning the award Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo's message after winning the award.

OneIndia News