Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as 'The Best' on Twitter

Fans and fraternity hail Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter as he wins The Best FIFA Player of the Year award.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 10: 2016 was a dream year for Real Madrid and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who won every possible accolade. [PHOTOS: The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016]

All leagues special site; Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Ronaldo started the year with winning the coveted UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid in May. Then came the Euro 2016 where Ronaldo led the Portuguese national team.

Portugal were the underdogs in this tournament considering their poor track record in recent past. But against all odds, Portugal lifted the trophy.

Ronaldo bagged the European Player of the Year trophy as well as France Football's Ballon d'Or award. And now his conquest finally came to an end with The Best FIFA Player of the Year award.

As Ronaldo completed his clean sweep at the award ceremony in Zurich last night, January 9, fans around the world flocked Twitter to congratulate and hail the talisman.

Here are the some of the tweets on Cristiano Ronaldo:

Champions League congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo

Champions League congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo

2016 was Cristiano Ronaldo's year

Cristiano Ronaldo won everything in 2016.

Bleacher Report congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bleacher Report's unique way of congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo.

2016, Cristiano Ronaldo's year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has literally won everything in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's acceptance speech at the ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 summed up.

Manchester United congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's message after winning the award

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo's message after winning the award.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

cristiano ronaldo, fifa, football, sports

Other articles published on Jan 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 