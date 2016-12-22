FA Cup 2016-17 third round draw

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The FA Cup third round draw is over as the minnows of English football have completed their second round fixtures and have qualified for the next stage.
A total of 64 teams will participate in the third round of the FA Cup. English Premier League leaders, Chelsea FC face League One side Peterborough.
Defending champions Manchester United open their campaign against Championship side Reading FC.
The headlining match of the third round features, giants Manchester City and Premier League side West Ham United.
Among the other big team in the England, record title holders Arsenal face Preston FC and Liverpool FC take on Plymouth.
Here is the full fixture of FA Cup third roundIpswich Town v Lincoln City
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Peterborough United
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal
Cardiff City v Fulham
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cambridge United v Leeds United
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Brentford v Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United
OneIndia News