FA Cup 2016-17 third round draw

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The FA Cup third round draw is over as the minnows of English football have completed their second round fixtures and have qualified for the next stage.

A total of 64 teams will participate in the third round of the FA Cup. English Premier League leaders, Chelsea FC face League One side Peterborough.

Defending champions Manchester United open their campaign against Championship side Reading FC.

The headlining match of the third round features, giants Manchester City and Premier League side West Ham United.

Among the other big team in the England, record title holders Arsenal face Preston FC and Liverpool FC take on Plymouth.

Here is the full fixture of FA Cup third round

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull City v Swansea City

Sunderland v Burnley

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Peterborough United

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

Everton v Leicester City

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge

Watford v Burton Albion

Preston North End v Arsenal

Cardiff City v Fulham

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cambridge United v Leeds United

Bristol City v Fleetwood Town

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Brentford v Eastleigh

Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Norwich City v Southampton

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Rotherham United v Oxford United

OneIndia News