Expect players to work hard in preparatory Camp: Stephen Constantine

New Delhi, May 24: Ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan, India football team coach Stephen Constantine stressed the importance of the ongoing preparatory camp in Mumbai.

All league special site

Constantine said he is expecting the players to do the hard work in the camp which will enhance their overall performance.

"I expect the players to do the hard work when they report to the camp. The willingness to do the work defines a player for me.

"As and when any player raises his hand to do it, he is available for selection in my squad," Constantine said in a statement on Wednesday (May 24).

India have won 11 of the last 13 matches including the unofficial friendly match against Bhutan. When asked about the secret of his success the coach said these results are the combination of hard work and self belief.

"I don't think there is any secret. It's been a combination of hard work and self-belief. When I came in, I remember mentioning that it's a learning process as you cannot build a Team within a week or a month," the 54-year-old said.

"It has taken around two years for us to build a side who I think on any given day are capable of competing against any Team," he added.

Commenting on the training session, Constantine said: "Our training sessions are all based on how we would play in the game and according to the physical attributes required for each specific position."

"So even though our training sessions may look easy from the stands, it deals with what the players are required to do in their positions," he added.

IANS