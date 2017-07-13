Everton winger Aaron Lennon returns to training

Liverpool, July 13: Everton and England player Aaron Lennon returned to training last week after he was detained by police under the Mental Health Act couple of months ago regarding concerns of his welfare.

In a statement posted on twitter, the 30-year-old winger after completing a good week's training said he "can't wait to kick on" after the "difficult period".

He also stated that, "There is amazing help out there, and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support."

Former Tottenham player Lennon thanked the staff and patients at The Priory centres in both Darlington and Altrincham, and the staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

He added: "The support I have had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible."

"Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my team-mates, and especially my family and the people around me," he concluded.

Lennon, who joined Everton from Tottenham in 2015, has not played for the first team since February.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he was "really pleased" to have Lennon back in training.

"Everyone knows he had a hard time at the end of the season," Koeman added.

"It is a good time to start to get his fitness back."

Everton have been busy this summer with a lot of transfer activity with outgoing of Romelu Lukaku and homecoming of Wayne Rooney to add to the likes of England duo, Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defender Michael Keane and Spanish forward Sandro Ramirez.

With everything falling into place and the team strengthened Koeman will be hoping to better the seventh place finish in the league last season and win silverware this coming season.

The Merseyside club kick off their pre-season this week before their two legged Europa League qualifier by touring Tanzania where they will play Kenyan club Gor Mahia FC and, followed by trips to Netherlands and Belgium to play FC Twente and KRC Genk respectively.

OneIndia News