Europa League Final: Ajax Vs Manchester United - Preview, predicted lineups

Stockholm, May 24: English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United take on Dutch giants Ajax in the grand final of the UEFA Europa League 2016/17 in Stockholm, Sweden.

All leagues special site; UEFA release statement ahead of Europa final

Kick off: 12:15 AM (IST)

Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm

The match will be telecasted on Ten Networks in India

The winner of the Europa League will get a direct entry into the group stages of UEFA Champions League 2017/18 season, which spices up the competition between the two giants.

Manchester United, who finished sixth in the EPL this season will be desperate for a win in the final in order to guarantee a place in the UCL.

Ajax, on the other hand, will be eyeing this prestigious trophy after they missed out on winning the Dutch Eredivisie title by a whisker to champions Feyenoord.

Team News

Three major absentees for Manchester United in the final are defenders Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo and superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Marcos Rojo suffered a knee injury against Anderlecht in the quarter-final and has been sidelined since then.

Their main central defender Eric Bailly too will miss the grand final as he was sent off in the second leg semi-final against Celta Vigo.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a terrible ligament injury against Anderlecht and will miss the final in his home country Sweden.

As Jose Mourinho had confirmed earlier, the second choice Argentine goalkeeper who played for the club throughout the tournament will be entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the goal ahead of main custodian David De Gea.

Ajax do not have any major injury crisis and are all set to field a very young squad whose average age is 22 years.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian; Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini; Marcus Rashford.

Ajax (4-4-2): Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Davinson Sanchez, Matthijs de Ligt, Jairo Riedewald, Lasse Schone, Donny Van De Beek, Davy Klaassen, Justin Kluivert; Bertrand Traore, Kasper Dolberg.

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Ajax

OneIndia News