EPL: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea - Preview, team news and expected line-ups

London, Jan 4: London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC locks horns at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, January 4 in a crucial game week 20 encounter.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea who are on a rampage in the league at the moment will be eyeing their 14th consecutive win and script a new record in the league. Arsenal 13 matches win record.

Tottenham too have performed impressively in the recent past and are placed fifth in the league table with 39 points. They are just two points behind rivals Arsenal and 3 behind Manchester City.

A win tonight might just push them to the third position overtaking City and the Gunners. Thus, Pochettino will leave no stones unturned in this game.

Kick-off: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

The match will be LIVE on Star Networks and Hotstar.

Team News

Chelsea will as usual miss the service of the veteran defender and club captain John Terry due to injury.

Marcos Alonso too received a knock last weekend against Stoke City but he is expected to come back fully fit against Spurs.

Alonso is an integral part of Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation. Conte does not have spare left wing-back which makes the Spaniard almost indispensable.

Tottenham Hotspur does not have any injury concerns as Toby Alderweireld is back in action and will be pairing up with Jan Vertonghen.

Mauricio Pochettino has his full first team at his disposal and thus, he would go all guns blazing against the Blues.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Heung Min-Son

Striker: Harry Kane

Chelsea FC

Formation: 3-4-3

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill

Midfielders: Victor Moses, Nemanja Matic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso

Strikers: Willian, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea FC

