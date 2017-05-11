EPL: Sanchez, Giroud star as Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0

Southampton, May 11: Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud scored to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over Southampton in the English Premier League (EPL) that puts the Gunners within three points of four-place Manchester City.

After a dull first half at St. Mary's Stadium here on Wednesday (May 10), Sanchez received the ball in the area from Mesut Özil and blasted the ball past Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster to put Arsenal 1-0 up in the 55th minute.

The Chilean international became the first Arsenal player to score 20 EPL goals in one season since Robin van Persië posted 30 goals in 2011-12.

Giroud, who came in for Danny Welbeck in the 80th minute, sealed the win for the Gunners just three minutes later with a header from inside the six-yard box.

Arsenal have 66 points, three behind Man City and both clubs have three matches to play. Third-place Liverpool, with 70 points, have just two games left.

Southampton sit in the 10th spot with 42 points, the same as South Coast neighbours Bournemouth, but the Saints have a better goal difference.

IANS