EPL: Manchester United Vs Liverpool - Preview, team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester, Jan 15: The mother of all rivalries is back in action as Manchester United take on arch-rivals Liverpool FC in a crucial game week 21 encounter at the Old Trafford tonight, January 15.

Two of the finest tacticians and managers in the world, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp right now will lock horns.

Liverpool are off to a flying start this season but have been inconsistent in between. They are currently placed second in the league 8 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

A win tonight would keep them closer to Chelsea but a loss or draw would only widen the gap.

Manchester United too were thoroughly inconsistent in the beginning of the season, but have now recouped.

They are on 9 matches winning streak (6 in EPL) and would love to win tonight's battle of pride and increase their streak.

Kick-off: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford stadium

The match will be telecasted LIVE on Star Networks and Hotstar.

Team News

Manchester United will be missing the services some of their key defenders due to injury and international commitments.

Luke Shaw and Daley Blind will be out of action due to injury. Star centre back Eric Bailly is with the Ivory Coast national team at the African Nations Cup.

Marcos Rojo returns to match day squad but will likely be benched as Smalling makes his way into the starting XI.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic too returns to the team after an illness had keep him out for a week.

Liverpool will the services of Joel Matip, who is likely to regain his fitness by coming week.

Phillipe Coutinho who was included in the match day squad during midweek English Football League cup semis against Hull City.

Coutinho might find himself in the starting XI considering this is an extremely important match.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian

Midfielders: Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera; Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata

Striker: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Liverpool FC

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Simon Mignolet

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Adam Lallana

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Phillipe Coutinho

Prediction

Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool

