EPL: Harry Kane beats Lukaku and Sanchez to win Golden Boot

London, May 22: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has won the EPL Golden Boot for the second year in a row after scoring a hat-trick on the final day of the 2016-17 season to rampage Hull city 7-1.

Kane struck twice in the first 13 minutes and completed his hat-trick in the second half whereas Dele Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld all shared the success adding the rest of the goals each. Hull's only goal came from the Sam Clucas in the 66th minute.

Despite missing nearly two months due to injury, the England International finished the campaign with 29 goals, four more than last season with five hat-tricks along the way.

Kane becomes the first player to retain the top-scorers' honour since Robin van Persie in 2013. It is also the third season in a row where he has bagged 20 or more goals.

The 23-year-old has scored 32 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season and netted twice for England.

"To win 7-1 away from home is a great end to a great season for us," Kane told after winning the match against Hull.

"It's massive to win the Golden Boot again. I said to retain it would be special with the injuries I've had but to score 29 goals in 30 games is something I feel proud of.

"Finishing the season with seven goals in two games is perfect, hopefully, I can continue it at the start of next season. When you look at the players behind us, we have a fantastic team. We are delighted with the way we finished."

The Spurs striker in the 36th game-week was trailing by two goals from Everton Striker, however, the 23-year-old scored seven goals in the last two matches, including four goals against Leicester City in the midweek, to secure his reigning medal.

Lukaku ended the season behind Kane after scoring in Everton’s match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to finish with 25 goals whereas Gunners attacker Alexis Sanchez netted in the same match to end up with 24 goals in the season.

Both Aguero and Diego Costa ended up in the fourth position in the goal scoring chart with 20 goals.

Here are the top 5 goal scorers:

Harry Kane: 29 goals

Romelu Lukaku: 25 goals

Alexis Sanchez: 24 goals

Diego Costa: 20 goals

Sergio Aguero: 20 goals

OneIndia News