EPL game week 22: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: English Premier League (EPL) game week 2 witnessed history being made as Wayne Rooney became the highest goal scorer in Manchester United's history.

All leagues special site

Rooney scored a 94th-minute equaliser last night, January 21, against Stoke City and thus surpassed legendary Sir Bobby Charlton's tally of 249 goals. Manchester United, in the process, picked up a point from the game.

The game week started with Swansea's fascinating win over giants Liverpool. The relegation-threatened side who have already changed two managers took a 2-0 lead initially but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino responded fast to equalise.

At the end, Swansea scored a late goal to salvage 3 vital points and some much-needed oxygen.

The headlining game featured Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. After back to back failures, Pep Guardiola was under a lot of pressure which was eased out initially as City scored 2 goals.

But Mauricio Pochettino's men equalised soon and piled up the pressure on the Spaniard even more.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 22

Liverpool 2-3 Swansea

West Brom 2-0 Sunderland

Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham

Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United

Bournemouth 2-2 Watford

Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

January 22, Sunday

Chelsea Vs Hull City

Southampton Vs Leicester City

Arsenal Vs Burnley

OneIndia News