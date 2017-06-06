EPL defender agrees on a world record move to Liverpool

Liverpool, June 6: Liverpool have seemingly won the race for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk who has been a key target for both EPL champions Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s cash-rich Manchester City.

It was thought that Liverpool were peeped by Manchester City in the pursuit for the Dutch international as the Cityzens could offer better wages to the 25-year-old but the charisma of Jurgen Klopp has worked for Liverpool as the Southampton skipper has set his heart on a move to Merseyside.

A fee is yet to be agreed between Southampton and Liverpool, but the player is keen on moving to Liverpool, it is likely to be sorted out pretty soon.

It is expected that the Dutch stopper will become Liverpool’s club-record signing and could very well become the most expensive defender in the history of football.

The Merseyside side club will now attempt to come to an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of the Netherlands International, a fee that could well exceed over £50 million and break Liverpool's transfer record.

Van Dijk signed a six-year contract with Southampton in May 2016, and chairman Ralph Krueger recently said the club could realistically turn down a £60m bid for him.

Jurgen Klopp had targeted van Dijk as his primary target to bolster his defence in the summer and he seems to have gotten his man which will be a great news for the Liverpool fans.

It will be a big statement from the Reds to have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the transfer market.

In other news, Liverpool are in pole position to land Roma star Mohamed Salah. They have already agreed to personal terms with the Egyptian forward and now are looking to settle for a fee with Roma.

We expect a busy summer at Anfield and as they say, morning shows the day! Liverpool truly look ambitious as they have Champions League football back at Anfield.

OneIndia News