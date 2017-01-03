EPL: Cancer-stricken young fan wins Goal of the Month award

Bengaluru, Jan 3: A cancer-stricken young fan Bradley Lowery, who supports English Premier League side Sunderland has won the Goal of the Month award.

Five-year-old Bradley is suffering from neuroblastoma. He was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2013 and he requires treatment in the USA.

Fans from all the sections have stepped up and collected £700,000 for young Bradley. Everton have donated £200,000.

During Sunderland Vs Chelsea match on December 15, Bradley made the headlines as he appeared at the pre-match training on the field.

He took a penalty and scored which was eventually selected as the Goal of the Month jointly with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 'scorpion' goal.

Overwhelmed with Premier League's gesture, Bradley's mother tweeted from his Twitter handle, "Brad just woke up and watched #MOTD2 and found out he got the Goal of the Month he is over the moon thank you Sunderland."

Brad just woke up and watched #MOTD2 and found out he got #goalofthemonth he is over the moon thank you @BBCMOTD thank you @SunderlandAFC — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) January 2, 2017

Sunderland successfully managed to hold giants Liverpool last night for an exciting 2-2 draw, Jermaine Defoe scoring a brace from the penalty spot.

