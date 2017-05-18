EPL: 3 Chelsea players who have performed beyond expectations

London, May 18: Antonio Conte has managed to stun the whole football world by winning the Premier League title in his very first season in English football.

Only Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti had the honour of lifting the biggest prize in English football in their debut campaigns but now they have to share the feat with the Italian maestro.

Interestingly, it was Conte’s first ever season outside Italy which makes his achievement even bigger. Chelsea, after their horrible last season, have managed to restore their glory thanks to Conte and the players also deserve much plaudits for that.

Let us take a look at three players who have performed much beyond expectations this season in order to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge.

1. Victor Moses

The 26-year-old Nigerian became almost a forgotten man at Chelsea after his back to back loan spells but Conte showed immense trust in the winger and kept him this season. The 26-year-old did not disappoint his boss at all.

Moses has been excellent in his new right wing-back role for Chelsea this campaign. His journey from rags to riches at Stamford Bridge is really admirable.

2. Pedro Rodriguez

The former Barcelona winger had a poor last season at Chelsea but this season, he has managed to show his true colours at the West London club.

Conte has used Pedro in multiple positions and he has managed to do justice wherever he was deployed by his boss.

With 12 goals and 11 assists from 43 games, Pedro has been a stellar performer for the Blues this campaign and he certainly deserves credit for that.

3. David Luiz

Exactly two seasons after being shipped out to PSG, Brazilian centre-back David Luiz was brought back to Chelsea by Conte and it was a decision that concerned many of the fans and pundits.

However, Conte has yet again shown why he is one of the best managers in the world with his decision to sign Luiz.

The Brazilian has been the best of the defenders for Chelsea this season. In Conte’s 3 at the back system, Luiz has played the lead role and that is one of the biggest reasons why Chelsea are champions of England once again.

OneIndia News