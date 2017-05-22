EPL 2016/17 roundup: Arsenal miss out on top four for the first time in 20 years

London, May 22: The English Premier League (EPL) show has come to an end for this season and the Arsenal fans will surely want to forget the season as early as possible.

Despite a 3-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, for the first time in 21 years in Arsene Wenger's reign as manager, the Gunners missed out on a top-four finish.

Arsenal’s hope of joining into the Premier League top four was dependent upon Liverpool or Manchester City dropping points.

However, they both won easily on Sunday and joined Chelsea and Tottenham for the next season's Champions League tournament.

Arsenal started the match well off to put pressure on the Merseyside after Hector Bellerin scored in the eighth minute, however, at the 43 minutes Dutch man Wijnaldum put the pressure off the Reds and scored a beautiful goal from inside the box to take the spot away from Arsenal.

Later Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a horrific challenge on Enner Valencia on 14th minute although Arsenal comprehensively beat Everton 3-1 to complete the league campaign with five successive wins.

But the resurgence came too late as Arsene Wenger suffered his lowest possible finish at the club since taking charge in 1996. It will be the first time that the French boss will play Europa league next season.

Manchester City, Liverpool win race to top 4

Liverpool beat already relegated Middlesbrough 3-0 at Anfield to secure the fourth place and achieved 76 points, just one point more than the Gunners to seal the Champions League qualification spot.

On the other hand, another competitor Manchester City rampaged Watford at Vicarage Stadium by winning 5-0 to acquire the third place with 78 points.

Liverpool will return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 season and City for the sixth season in a row.

Arsene Wenger's worst season in 20 years?

Wenger's position at the club is reportedly at stake and there have been protests against him since the season began.

However, the 67-year-old Frenchman suggested he won’t address his future until Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Gunners are facing an injury crisis ahead of the match at Wembley as both Gabriel Paulista and Alexis Sanchez suffered a setback during the match whereas Captain Koscielny will miss the tie because of the red card.

