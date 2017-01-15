English Premier League game week 21: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 15: English Premier League game week 21 started on a high with league giants Arsenal and table toppers Chelsea registering convincing wins over their opponents.
Arsenal thrashed relegation-threatened Swansea City 4-0 and league leaders Chelsea smashed defending champions Leicester City 3-1.
Swansea conceded two own goals after Olivier Giroud netted the opening goal for the Gunners. It was an utter disaster for Paul Clement's side. Alexis Sanchez scored the final goal of the match to seal crucial three points.
Chelsea went into the game without star striker Diego Costa who had a fall-out with manager Antonio Conte.
Marcos Alonso scored a brace and Pedro netted a goal helping Chelsea pick important 3 points. Chelsea are comfortably placed at the top with 52 points.
Here are all the results from game week 21, Day 1
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Brom
Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal
West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
January 15, Sunday
Everton Vs Manchester City - 7:00 PM (IST)
Manchester United Vs Liverpool - 9:30 PM (IST)
OneIndia News