English Premier League game week 21: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 15: English Premier League game week 21 started on a high with league giants Arsenal and table toppers Chelsea registering convincing wins over their opponents.

Arsenal thrashed relegation-threatened Swansea City 4-0 and league leaders Chelsea smashed defending champions Leicester City 3-1.

Swansea conceded two own goals after Olivier Giroud netted the opening goal for the Gunners. It was an utter disaster for Paul Clement's side. Alexis Sanchez scored the final goal of the match to seal crucial three points.

Chelsea went into the game without star striker Diego Costa who had a fall-out with manager Antonio Conte.

Marcos Alonso scored a brace and Pedro netted a goal helping Chelsea pick important 3 points. Chelsea are comfortably placed at the top with 52 points.

Here are all the results from game week 21, Day 1

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Brom

Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal

West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City

Burnley 1-0 Southampton

Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

January 15, Sunday

Everton Vs Manchester City - 7:00 PM (IST)

Manchester United Vs Liverpool - 9:30 PM (IST)

