English Premier League game week 20: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 3: English Premier League game week 20 kicked off with defending champions Leicester City held for a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough.
The second match saw a high flying Liverpool side succumbing to a poor 2-2 draw against minnows Sunderland at the Stadium of light.
Sunderland came back from behind twice to hold Klopp's men for a draw. Liverpool remain at the second position in the table with 44 points.
Manchester City finally returned to winning ways as they beat Burnley 2-1 to reach 42 points from 20 matches.
In another important clash, Manchester United defeated West Ham United 2-0 thanks to strikes from Juan Mata and their superstar forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Here are all the matches from game week 20
January 2, Monday
Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester City
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Everton 3-0 Southampton
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
January 3, Tuesday
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal
Stoke City Vs Watford
Crystal Palace Vs Swansea City
January 4, Wednesday
Tottenham Vs Chelsea
OneIndia News