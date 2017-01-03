English Premier League game week 20: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 3: English Premier League game week 20 kicked off with defending champions Leicester City held for a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough.

The second match saw a high flying Liverpool side succumbing to a poor 2-2 draw against minnows Sunderland at the Stadium of light.

Sunderland came back from behind twice to hold Klopp's men for a draw. Liverpool remain at the second position in the table with 44 points.

Manchester City finally returned to winning ways as they beat Burnley 2-1 to reach 42 points from 20 matches.

In another important clash, Manchester United defeated West Ham United 2-0 thanks to strikes from Juan Mata and their superstar forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Here are all the matches from game week 20

January 2, Monday

Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester City

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Everton 3-0 Southampton

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

January 3, Tuesday

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal

Stoke City Vs Watford

Crystal Palace Vs Swansea City

January 4, Wednesday

Tottenham Vs Chelsea

