English Premier League game week 19: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 1: Liverpool defeated Manchester City 1-0 to end their year on a high. Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the match to confirm 3 crucial points for the Reds.

It was a battle of tactics as two of the best managers in the world went into loggerheads last night, December 31 at the Anfield.

Liverpool have 43 points from 19 matches 4 more than third-placed Manchester City and 6 less than table toppers Chelsea FC.

The Blues also registered their 13th win on the trot as they beat Stoke City 4-2 to equal Arsenal's winning record. They are just a win away to create a new record in the English Premier League.

Manchester United came back from behind to beat relegation-threatened Middlesbrough 2-1. They were behind until 85th minute.

Anthony Martial scored the equaliser and Paul Pogba netted the winner within a minute to seal 3 points for the Red Devils

Here are all the results from game week 19

Hull City 2-2 Everton

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

January 1, Sunday

Watford Vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:00 PM (IST)

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace - 9:30 (IST)

OneIndia News