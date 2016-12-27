English Premier League game week 18: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Chelsea FC continued their domination in the English Premier League as Antonio Conte men beat Bournemouth 3-0 to pick up their 12th win on the trot.

Pedro scored a brace and Eden Hazard netted a world class goal to help the Blues retain their top position with a convincing 5 points lead above second-placed Manchester City.

The Cityzens move up the table to second overtaking Liverpool as they beat Hull City 3-0. Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal each and a Curtis own goal sealed the fate of the match in favour of Manchester City.

Arsenal fought hard to pick up crucial three points against a tough West Brom side at the Emirates Stadium. Olivier Giroud's late header ensured the Gunners the much-needed win.

Manchester United collected their third consecutive win as they convincingly beat Sunderland 3-1 at the Old Trafford. David Moyes who had previously served as Man United manager returned to Old Trafford after 2.5 years and it turned out to be an embarrassment for him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the Red Devils.

Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 18

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Swansea 1-4 West Ham United

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Tuesday, Dec 27

Liverpool Vs Stoke City - 10:45 PM (IST)

Wednesday, Dec 28

Southampton Vs Tottenham Hotspur - 1:15 AM (IST)

