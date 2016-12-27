English Premier League game week 18: Roundup and results

Chelsea FC continued their domination in the English Premier League as they pick up their 12th consecutive win.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Chelsea FC continued their domination in the English Premier League as Antonio Conte men beat Bournemouth 3-0 to pick up their 12th win on the trot.

All leagues special site

Pedro scored a brace and Eden Hazard netted a world class goal to help the Blues retain their top position with a convincing 5 points lead above second-placed Manchester City.

Chelsea players celebrate (Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter handle)
Chelsea players celebrate (Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter handle)

The Cityzens move up the table to second overtaking Liverpool as they beat Hull City 3-0. Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal each and a Curtis own goal sealed the fate of the match in favour of Manchester City.

Arsenal fought hard to pick up crucial three points against a tough West Brom side at the Emirates Stadium. Olivier Giroud's late header ensured the Gunners the much-needed win.

Manchester United collected their third consecutive win as they convincingly beat Sunderland 3-1 at the Old Trafford. David Moyes who had previously served as Man United manager returned to Old Trafford after 2.5 years and it turned out to be an embarrassment for him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the Red Devils.

 Here are the results from Day 1 of game week 18

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Swansea 1-4 West Ham United

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City

Tuesday, Dec 27

Liverpool Vs Stoke City - 10:45 PM (IST)

Wednesday, Dec 28

Southampton Vs Tottenham Hotspur - 1:15 AM (IST)

OneIndia News

Read more about:

english premier league, chelsea fc, manchester united fc, arsenal fc, manchester city, football, sports

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 9:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 