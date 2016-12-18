English Premier League game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Dec 19: English Premier League game week 17 kicked off Saturday, December 17 with table toppers Chelsea registering yet another victory over Crystal Palace.
Antonio Conte's men extended their winning streak to 11 matches and they have 43 points from 7 games 6 points clear at the top at present.
In a stellar performance against Alan Pardew's Palace, Diego Costa scored the only goal of the match to seal the crucial win for the Blues.
In another important match, Manchester United registered their third consecutive win. The Red Devils defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 thanks to a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
On Sunday, December 18, Arsenal faced Manchester City in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Theo Walcott's early strike gave Arsenal the lead, but Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored two in the second half to seal a win for the Cityzens.
Liverpool got better of Everton in the Merseyside derby as they win 1-0 to rise up to second position in the league table.
Here are all the results from game week 17
Day 1, Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea
Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City
Sunderland 1-0 Watford
West Ham 1-0 Hull City
West Brom 0-2 Manchester United
Day 2, Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton
Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal
Tottenham 2-1 Burnley
Playing on Day 3, Tuesday, December 20
Everton 0-1 Liverpool
