English Premier League game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Dec 19: English Premier League game week 17 kicked off Saturday, December 17 with table toppers Chelsea registering yet another victory over Crystal Palace.

All leagues special site; EPL Points Table

Antonio Conte's men extended their winning streak to 11 matches and they have 43 points from 7 games 6 points clear at the top at present.

In a stellar performance against Alan Pardew's Palace, Diego Costa scored the only goal of the match to seal the crucial win for the Blues.

In another important match, Manchester United registered their third consecutive win. The Red Devils defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 thanks to a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On Sunday, December 18, Arsenal faced Manchester City in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Theo Walcott's early strike gave Arsenal the lead, but Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored two in the second half to seal a win for the Cityzens.

Liverpool got better of Everton in the Merseyside derby as they win 1-0 to rise up to second position in the league table.

Here are all the results from game week 17

Day 1, Saturday, December 17

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea

Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City

Sunderland 1-0 Watford

West Ham 1-0 Hull City

West Brom 0-2 Manchester United

Day 2, Sunday, December 18

Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

Playing on Day 3, Tuesday, December 20

Everton 0-1 Liverpool

OneIndia News