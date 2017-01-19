English Premier League 2016/17: Schedule for game week 22

Bengaluru, Jan 19: English Premier League game week 22 kicks off this Saturday, January 21, with second-placed Liverpool taking on relegation-threatened Swansea City.

On the same day, Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United travel away to take on Stoke City. The last time these two sides met, it ended in a disappointing draw for the Red Devils. They would look forward to turning things in their favour.

The headlining match of the game week features Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.

In the first leg, Tottenham had outclassed City and the match kind of played a huge role in their downfall. Until the Tottenham game, Manchester City had won all 6 matches and were at the top of the table convincingly.

On Sunday, January 22, league toppers Chelsea face rock-bottom side Hull City and Arsenal take on Burnley.

Here are all the matches from game week 22

January 21, Saturday

Liverpool Vs Swansea City - 6:00 PM (IST)

West Brom Vs Sunderland - 8:30 PM (IST)

Crystal Palace Vs Everton - 8:30 PM (IST)

Middlesbrough Vs West Ham - 8:30 PM (IST)

Stoke City Vs Sunderland - 8:30 PM (IST)

Bournemouth Vs Watford - 8:30 PM (IST)

Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 22, Sunday

Southampton Vs Leicester City - 5:30 PM (IST)

Arsenal Vs Burnley - 7:45 PM (IST)

Chelsea Vs Hull City - 10:00 PM (IST)

OneIndia News